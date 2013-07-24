Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
TORONTO, July 24 Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a net loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by a maintenance shutdown, and said it is "reviewing all aspects" of its business in light of the recent drop in gold prices.
Agnico's net loss for the second quarter was $24.4 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with net income of $43.3 million, or 25 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $336.4 million from $459.6 million.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
March 27 Colombian airline Avianca countersued its No. 2 shareholder on Monday, escalating a battle over a plan by top shareholder Synergy Group Corp to forge an alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer