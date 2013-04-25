BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 5.5 pct stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 25 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported a drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower gold prices and production, as well as a rise in cash costs.
Net earnings fell to $23.9 million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter to March 31, from $78.5 million, or 46 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell 11 percent to $423.2 million.
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 13.9 billion roubles ($245 million) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 312 million roubles in the same period last year.