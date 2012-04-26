By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 26 Canadian gold miner
Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported a 73 percent increase
in its quarterly profit on Thursday, driven largely by gains in
the price of bullion.
Toronto-based Agnico, which has come through major
operational setbacks at two mines in Canada, reported
first-quarter earnings of $78.5 million or 46 cents a share, up
from $45.3 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time tax benefit, stock option expenses and
other one-time items, profit in the quarter was $101.4 million,
or 59 cents a share. An alysts, on average, had forecast earnings
of 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We're happy because it is a good solid performance across
the board from all our operations," said Chief Executive Sean
Boyd. "Gold production from all five of our mines rose in the
period."
Quarterly revenue rose 15 percent to $472.9 million, on the
back of a 20 percent increase in the average realized gold price
in the period.
Shares in Agnico, which closed on Thursday up 4.2 percent at
$35.84, rose slightly in after-hours trading to $36.10 in the
United States.
Shares of Agnico's larger rival Newmont Mining Corp
also rose slightly after hours after the miner reported stronger
first quarter results.
Boyd said the company was pleased with progress on planned
expansions and development projects, and the miner expects to
provide an update on Goldex mine around mid-2012.
Last October, Agnico wrote off its investment in Goldex in
Quebec after the mine was shut down due to water inflow and
ground stability issues that made operating it unsafe. Earlier
this year, Agnico booked a partial write-down on the value of
its Meadowbank mine in the Canadian Arctic after
lower-than-expected ore grades forced it to alter its mine plan
there.
In addition to the assessment and remediation work at Goldex
since the shutdown, Agnico is exploring the site to see if it
can still develop other parts of the deposit.
"We're still waiting for some of the analysis to come in
from some outside consultants and once we get that in and pull
it all together we'll be in a good position to talk about it,"
said Boyd.
Agnico-Eagle said it still expects to produce 875,000 to
950,000 ounces of gold in 2012 at total cash costs of $690 to
$750 per ounce.
"We are not going to change the forecast. Although we got
off to a good start, it's mining, so we'll just sort of allow
the numbers to do the talking as we move forward," said Boyd.