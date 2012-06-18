TORONTO, June 18 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd said on Monday it resumed full production at its Kittila gold project in Finland, eighteen days after the mill was shut down for scheduled maintenance.

The processing facility was returned to production early, due to better-than-expected conditions inside the autoclave. Additional maintenance will be postponed until later this year, with the total scheduled down time for the mill unchanged.

The Kittila project, located in northern Finland, is expected to produce 155,000 ounces of gold this year. Agnico-Eagle operates mines in Canada, Mexico and Finland.