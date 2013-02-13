Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd posted a profit on Wednesday, a year after it posted a fourth-quarter loss on the partial writedown of the value of its Meadowbank mine in the Canadian Arctic.
The miner also said produced a record 1 million ounces of gold output in 2012 and set its 2013 forecast at 970,000 ounces to 1 million ounces.
Agnico reported a profit of $82.8 million, or 48 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $601.4 million, or $3.53 a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of $69.9 million, or 41 cents a share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $466.8 million.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.