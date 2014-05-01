May 1 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported an increase in first-quarter earnings on Thursday because of significantly higher gold production and lower production costs, despite weaker bullion prices.

The Canadian-based gold miner said net income rose to $108.9 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter, from $23.9 million, or 14 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)