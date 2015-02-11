PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Feb 11 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Wednesday on the back of a number of non-cash items, including foreign currency translation losses, mark-to-market adjustment losses and stock option expenses.
The Toronto-based gold miner reported a net loss of $21.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter to end-December from a loss of $780.3 million, or $4.49 a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.