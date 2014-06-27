VIENNA, June 27 Austrian sugar, starch and fruit
group Agrana warned on Friday its full-year operating
profit would decline "significantly" due to pressure on sugar
and bioethanol prices.
A unit of Germany's Suedzucker, Agrana had
previously said it expected a slight decrease in revenue and
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its financial year
to end-February 2015.
In the first quarter, Agrana said, EBIT fell to 53 million
euros ($72 million) from 60 million a year earlier, and sales
dropped to 647 million euros from 800 million.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)