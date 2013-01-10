BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
VIENNA Jan 10 Agrana Beteiligungs AG : * Says for full year 2012|13, unchanged expectation is that revenue will
increase to more than EUR 3 billion * Says should be able to reach a pre-exceptionals operating profit
approximately in line with that of last year
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend