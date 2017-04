Oct 9 Agrana Beteiligungs AG

* Says registered significant revenue reduction of 17.9 pct to 1,285.2 million euros in H1

* Says H1 EBIT was 87.0 million euros, decrease of 16.5 pct from first six months of 2013/14

* Expects significant decrease in group revenue for FY 2014/15, driven by much lower average prices

* Says H1 profit for period 60.9 million euros versus 69.2 million euros year ago