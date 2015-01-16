Jan 16 Agrar Invest Romania AG :

* Says sale of Zarand Estate S.R.L.

* Says has now sold Zarand Estate S.R.L. and its 601 hectares of land at a profit at end of 2014

* Will invest proceeds from sale of Zarand Estate S.R.L. in construction of logistics centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)