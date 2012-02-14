MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday tracking gains in the overseas markets and on a weak rupee and lower vegetable oil imports in January, analysts said.

* The gains in rapeseed were capped by rising arrivals from the new crop, they said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.11 percent higher at 694.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 1.27 percent to 2,556 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed up 0.71 percent to 3,392 rupees.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier and at the same time raises gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee ended at 49.36/37 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 49.19/20.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 1.35 rupees to 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 9 rupees to 2,524 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9 rupees to 3,336 per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose more than a percent, after falling 9 percent since late January, helped by lower supplies in the local market, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery closed 1.3 percent higher at 29,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 42 rupees to 30,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern states of Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped more than 3 percent on thin arrivals in the physical market and hopes the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh will buy the spice from farmers to prop up prices, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.4 percent higher at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 41 rupees to 4,909 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. In southern Andhra Pradesh state, the biggest producer, many farmers are holding back their produce hoping the local government will buy the spice from them to support prices.

JEERA

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures reversed early losses to end higher on concerns over output in the current season due to adverse weather conditions in key growing areas and expected increase in export demand.

* The March jeera contract on NCDEX closed up 0.69 percent at 14,684 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 49 rupees to 14,905 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures closed up on expectations of lower crop this year, due to adverse weather conditions, and hopes of higher demand during the forthcoming Holi festival.

* The March chana contract closed up 1.18 percent at 3,403 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 11 rupees to 3,519 rupees per 100 kg

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose its maximum permitted daily limit for a third straight session to hit a new record high in a very low volume trade, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.91 rupees per 100 kg at 14,612 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high and the 4 percent upper circuit at 14,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* The overall volume in the benchmark contract has fallen to 290 tonnes, from a high of 570,590 tonnes in July 2011, indicating the rally couldn't sustain for long, analysts said.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 1,065 rupees to 15,216 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)