MUMBAI, March 6 Indian soybean futures
jumped on Tuesday to its highest level in nearly three years as
good export orders for soymeal saw oil millers scrambling to
stock more beans from the physical market, analysts said.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.61 percent up at
2,801 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier, it rose to 2,823.5 rupees, the
highest for the second month contract since May 6, 2009.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 0.44 percent
to 3,611 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.51
percent to 718.35 rupees per 10 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 1.25 rupee to 709.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed
33 rupees to 2,728 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,431 per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures climbed to a record high for the
second session in a row, as farmers sat on stocks anticipating a
further rise in prices due to robust demand and an expected drop
in output.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX
ended up 3.44 percent at 41,585 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting
an all-time contract high of 41,810 rupees earlier in the day.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 933 rupees
to 40,470 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent as supplies from
the new crop mounted in a year of an expected bumper crop.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to further increase in the coming days, said Punamchand Gupta, a
trader in the southern state.
* The April turmeric fell 2.32 percent at 4,552
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* In the spot market in Nizamabad, turmeric fell 29 rupees
to 4,342 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expanded acreage.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rebounded on short-covering
after hitting a contract low in early trade, though supplies
from the neew crop mounted in the spot market markets.
* The March jeera contract ended up 0.54 percent at
13,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,350
rupees.
* The contract is still down more than 4 percent since the
start of the month.
* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 23
rupees to 13,835 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and
harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year
to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
CHANA
India's chana futures rose more than 1 percent on on
short-covering and fears unfavourable weather in Rajasthan could
delay harvesting and impact productivity.
* The key April chana closed up 1.39 percent at
3,698 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly 4.5 percent in the previous
seven trading sessions before rising on Tuesday.
* Lower temperature in Rajasthan could delay harvesting by a
week or two and that is pushing the prices up, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 11 rupees to 3,572
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose by its maximum permitted daily limit
to a record high for the fourth straight session shrugging off
concerns of a fall in demand as exporters scrambled for the
commodity to meet long-term commitments.
* The guar seed April contract closed up 1.92
percent at 22,394 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100 kg
earlier in the day
* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed prices rose 95 rupees
to 21,968 rupees per 100 kg.
