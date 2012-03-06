MUMBAI, March 6 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday to its highest level in nearly three years as good export orders for soymeal saw oil millers scrambling to stock more beans from the physical market, analysts said.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.61 percent up at 2,801 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier, it rose to 2,823.5 rupees, the highest for the second month contract since May 6, 2009.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 0.44 percent to 3,611 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.51 percent to 718.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.25 rupee to 709.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 33 rupees to 2,728 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,431 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures climbed to a record high for the second session in a row, as farmers sat on stocks anticipating a further rise in prices due to robust demand and an expected drop in output.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX ended up 3.44 percent at 41,585 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting an all-time contract high of 41,810 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 933 rupees to 40,470 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent as supplies from the new crop mounted in a year of an expected bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to further increase in the coming days, said Punamchand Gupta, a trader in the southern state.

* The April turmeric fell 2.32 percent at 4,552 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In the spot market in Nizamabad, turmeric fell 29 rupees to 4,342 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expanded acreage.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rebounded on short-covering after hitting a contract low in early trade, though supplies from the neew crop mounted in the spot market markets.

* The March jeera contract ended up 0.54 percent at 13,465 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,350 rupees.

* The contract is still down more than 4 percent since the start of the month.

* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 23 rupees to 13,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose more than 1 percent on on short-covering and fears unfavourable weather in Rajasthan could delay harvesting and impact productivity.

* The key April chana closed up 1.39 percent at 3,698 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly 4.5 percent in the previous seven trading sessions before rising on Tuesday.

* Lower temperature in Rajasthan could delay harvesting by a week or two and that is pushing the prices up, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 11 rupees to 3,572 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose by its maximum permitted daily limit to a record high for the fourth straight session shrugging off concerns of a fall in demand as exporters scrambled for the commodity to meet long-term commitments.

* The guar seed April contract closed up 1.92 percent at 22,394 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed prices rose 95 rupees to 21,968 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)