MUMBAI, March 7 Indian soybean futures hit
a near three-year high on Wednesday, tracking a spot market
rally as oil millers scrambled to stock more beans following a
pick up in overseas demand.
* Soyoil and rapeseed rose on firm overseas prices, with an
estimated drop in local rapeseed output also aiding the rise.
* Soybean for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.54 percent to
2,844 rupees per 100 kg. It rose as much as 2,866.5 rupees, the
highest since April 22, 2009, when it hit a record high of
2,872.5 rupees.
* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.94 percent
to 3,681 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 1.24
percent to 727.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to
6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop,
a trade body survey showed last week.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 4.7 rupees to 713.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed
22 rupees to 2,750 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 44 rupees to 3,475 per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures eased off their record high on
profit-taking, though falling stocks and lower arrivals kept the
downside limited.
* The most-active guar seed for April delivery
closed 1.13 percent lower at 22,142 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a record high of 22,731 rupees in the last session.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower
carry-forward stocks with dealers.
CHANA
Chana futures rose as production concerns in Rajasthan
outweighed pressure from rising supplies in the spot market.
* The most-active chana for April delivery
finished 2.08 percent up at 3,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, the prices jumped 39 rupees to
3,611 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures hit a new record high for the third
straight session on Wednesday as farmers held back stocks
anticipating a further rise in prices, squeezing supplies at a
time when output is already expected to be lower.
* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the
NCDEX ended up 2.91 percent at 43,025 rupees per 100 kg after
hitting an all-time high of 43,485 rupees earlier in the day.
* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at
43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 877 rupees
to 41,347 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up due to short-covering after prices
fell nearly 6 percent this month, though mounting supplies in
the spot arrested the gains.
* The April turmeric contract ended up 0.61 percent
at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to further increase in the coming days, traders said.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of
the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes
in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell to a new contract low as
physical supplies mounted from a good crop this year.
* The March jeera contract fell 1.09 percent at
13,317.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
13,265 rupees.
* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 27
rupees to 13,808 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and
harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year
to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; editing by Malini Menon)