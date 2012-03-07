MUMBAI, March 7 Indian soybean futures hit a near three-year high on Wednesday, tracking a spot market rally as oil millers scrambled to stock more beans following a pick up in overseas demand.

* Soyoil and rapeseed rose on firm overseas prices, with an estimated drop in local rapeseed output also aiding the rise.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.54 percent to 2,844 rupees per 100 kg. It rose as much as 2,866.5 rupees, the highest since April 22, 2009, when it hit a record high of 2,872.5 rupees.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.94 percent to 3,681 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 1.24 percent to 727.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 4.7 rupees to 713.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 22 rupees to 2,750 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 44 rupees to 3,475 per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures eased off their record high on profit-taking, though falling stocks and lower arrivals kept the downside limited.

* The most-active guar seed for April delivery closed 1.13 percent lower at 22,142 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 22,731 rupees in the last session.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.

CHANA

Chana futures rose as production concerns in Rajasthan outweighed pressure from rising supplies in the spot market.

* The most-active chana for April delivery finished 2.08 percent up at 3,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, the prices jumped 39 rupees to 3,611 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures hit a new record high for the third straight session on Wednesday as farmers held back stocks anticipating a further rise in prices, squeezing supplies at a time when output is already expected to be lower.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on the NCDEX ended up 2.91 percent at 43,025 rupees per 100 kg after hitting an all-time high of 43,485 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials estimate domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 877 rupees to 41,347 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up due to short-covering after prices fell nearly 6 percent this month, though mounting supplies in the spot arrested the gains.

* The April turmeric contract ended up 0.61 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to further increase in the coming days, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell to a new contract low as physical supplies mounted from a good crop this year.

* The March jeera contract fell 1.09 percent at 13,317.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,265 rupees.

* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 27 rupees to 13,808 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team; editing by Malini Menon)