MUMBAI, March 9 Indian soybean futures rose to a record high on Friday on healthy demand from oil millers in the physical market, while soyoil and rapeseed rose buoyed by firm overseas prices and on an estimated fall in local rapeseed output.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 1.3 percent higher at 2,881 rupees per 100 kg.

* Earlier in the day, it hit a record high of 2,912 rupees, breaching its previous record of 2,872.5 rupees hit on April 22, 2009.

* Rapeseed for April delivery climbed 1.03 percent to 3,719 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil closed up 0.65 percent at 731.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* Chicago soy futures rose to their highest in more than 5 months on Friday, on track for a fourth straight week of gains as the market was supported by strong U.S. export sales led by demand from China.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 10.55 rupee to 724.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 67 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 65 rupees to 3,540 per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose to a record high on strong consumer demand in the on-going wedding season and supported by a projected fall in output, analysts said.

* The chana April contract closed up 0.66 percent at 3,800 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,844 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 39 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum daily permissible limit, to hit a record high as exporters struggled to get requisite commodity to meet commitments.

* April guar seed closed up 1.16 percent at 22,400 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 23,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 381 rupees to 21,873 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures shed more than two percent on profit-taking after rising to a record high earlier this week on a supply squeeze, analysts said.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery closed 2.4 percent lower at 42,695 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 43,740 rupees earlier this week.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera futures rose on bargain buying after the commodity shed 11 percent through February and March so far, analysts said.

* However, rising supplies in the spot market from a good crop, limited the upside.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery finished 2.7 percent higher at 13,940 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures extended gains for a second straight session on short-covering after shedding nearly 6 percent in the last seven trading sessions, analysts said.

* The turmeric for April contract rose 1.27 percent to 4,638 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Mumbai commodities team)