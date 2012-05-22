* Equity fund sees low value put on assets like grain silos
* Sees logic to Glencore premium in Viterra bid
* Says global food supply tensions unresolved
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, May 22 Physical assets like grain silos
are undervalued by equity analysts, giving further reason to
invest in agribusiness firms exposed to rising global food
demand, the head of a Deutsche Bank fund said on Tuesday.
The planned multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Viterra
, Canada's largest grain handler, by commodities trader
Glencore has highlighted growth in international food
markets and could spur further consolidation.
Glencore's offer, which represented a 48 percent premium on
Viterra's share price prior to the talks, showed an
understanding of the value of such food chain players, said Ralf
Oberbahnscheidt, manager of Deutsche Bank's DWS Invest Global
Agribusiness fund.
"Our research suggests interesting book value in these
companies that is not taken into account by Wall Street
analysts," he told reporters.
"There are a lot of hard assets involved and not a lot of
people have valued them," he added, citing infrastructure like
silos, railcars and ports.
DWS Invest Global Agribusiness is an equities-only fund that
manages close to $4 billion in assets, typically investing at
any time in around 80 companies spanning the food chain.
The biggest components in its portfolio as of the end of
April were agribusiness group Bunge, the world's largest
soybean processor, and fertiliser firm Mosaic, with the
companies each representing 7 percent of the fund.
It has also invested in Viterra, Oberbahnscheidt said,
although the firm was not in its top 10 companies that account
for almost half of the fund's volume.
A recent sell-off in equity markets on economic fears, which
led global share prices to give up all their gains from earlier
this year, had also created opportunities for a fund investing
in a food sector with strong fundamentals, he said.
The underlying investment case for food and agriculture
remained undiminished, with the world still to face up the task
of meeting surging demand from a larger and more affluent world
population, he said.
"I think prices could go even higher," he said of food
commodity markets. "We didn't solve the food question."