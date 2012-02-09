* Bunge, Corn Products earnings top forecasts
* Companies voice cautious optimism for 2012
* Macroeconomic woes keep pressure on Bunge agribusiness
* Bunge shares up 5 pct, Corn Products up 1.7 pct
By Tom Polansek
Feb 9 Agricultural processor Bunge Ltd
and ingredient company Corn Products International
on Thursday expressed cautious optimism for 2012,
projecting improved demand for crops and grain products.
The companies reported better-than-expected quarterly
profits, emerging as bright spots in the agricultural arena
following weak results from trading giants Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Cargill Inc.
Bunge and Corn Products shares were up 5 percent and 1.7
percent, respectively, in early afternoon.
Bunge, the world's top oilseed processor, fared better than
its trader peers in volatile markets and lingering global
economic uncertainty. The company predicted "good results" in a
"challenging" environment in 2012.
"Based on what ADM and Cargill already put out there, people
were probably expecting worse from Bunge, and that's why the
stock is up so much today," said Jeff Stafford, an equity
analyst for Morningstar.
Bunge, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, is one of
four large players, know as the ABCD, that have traditionally
dominated business in agricultural markets. The others are ADM,
Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.
Bunge reported a fourth-quarter profit of $254 million, or
$1.65 a share, compared with $301 million, or $1.95 a share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had forecast $1.57 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/s.
Sales rose to $16.45 billion from $12.73 billion. Analysts
on average had forecast $13.73 billion.
ECONOMY PRESSURES
Macroeconomic woes continued to pressure Bunge's
agribusiness unit, its largest segment, and could prevent growth
in the unit this year, Chairman and CEO Alberto Weisser said.
The segment buys, sells, transports, stores and processes bulk
grains and soybeans.
Volatile trading and economic uncertainty have sapped
revenue of agricultural giants, an abrupt change for top traders
that would normally prosper during volatile times by using their
vast global networks to exploit opportunities.
Some merchandisers have been caught flatfooted by swings in
crop prices, moves that were driven by the euro zone crisis and
not by supply and demand factors.
"We continued to be very, very conservative through the
whole fourth quarter," Weisser told analysts on a conference
call. "The whole market was much more difficult and all the
players were more risk-averse."
Earnings before interest and tax of Bunge's agribusiness
segment fell to $273 million in the quarter from $381 million a
year before.
ADM last week reported overall earnings of $80 million for
the last quarter, or 12 cents a share, down from $732 million or
$1.14 a share.
Cargill in January revealed the quarter that ended Nov. 30
was its worst since 2001, singling out poor performance in
trading operations for dragging down stronger earnings in its
food and agricultural division.
ADM and Cargill have both announced plans to cut their
global workforces.
SWEET OUTLOOKS
Higher prices and volumes in sugar cane milling and better
results in oilseed processing in Asia, Europe and South America
helped Bunge's profit.
Bunge predicted soybean processing will remain difficult in
the United States in 2012. Soybean processors in general have
suffered because margins for global soybean crushing have been
under pressure due to excess capacity.
Yet crop losses due to a drought in South America could
improve U.S. crush margins, as some buyers are shifting business
to the United States, Weisser said.
"Bunge's commentary on its 2012 outlook suggests ongoing
improvements in earnings," Citi analyst David Driscoll said.
Fourth-quarter profit for Corn Products International, which
makes starches, sweeteners and food ingredients, rose to $1.22
per share, from 67 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the corn refiner earned $1.11 a share,
beating market expectations of $1.08 per share.
Corn Products managed to pass on higher corn costs to its
customers in its latest quarter.
Benchmark U.S. corn prices on the Chicago Board of
Trade struck an all-time record near $8 a bushel in June, but
are now holding steady around $6-$7.
Westchester, Illinois-based Corn Products projected
full-year adjusted earnings of $5.00 to $5.25 per share and said
it expects net sales to reach $7 billion in 2012. Analysts, on
average, were expecting earnings of $5.10 per share, on revenue
of $6.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corn Products shares were up 1.7 percent at $57.39 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon. Bunge shares were
up 5 percent at $62.75.