PARIS Nov 27 Credit Agricole,
France's third-biggest bank, plans to close about 50 branch
offices in the Paris region by 2015, French daily Les Echos
said.
A total of 50 offices will be closed and two new ones opened
in the Ile de France region, reducing the bank's network there
to 277 offices from the current 325. Offices with less than six
staff will be targeted first, but the project will involve no
job cuts, the paper said.
No one at the bank was immediately available for comment.
Last year, Credit Agricole posted its biggest full-year loss
since it went public 11 years ago, hit by unexpected costs from
exiting Greece, weaker revenues and hefty asset writedowns.
