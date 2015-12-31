PARIS Dec 31 Credit Agricole's Swiss
division said on Thursday it had paid a $99.2 million penalty to
avoid prosecution for helping American clients evade taxes,
under a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.
Credit Agricole Suisse was one of three banks that reached
voluntary settlements under a U.S. programme requiring
disclosure of cross-border activities that helped clients
conceal assets from tax authorities.
The payment is covered by existing provisions and will not
impact 2015 financial results, Credit Agricole said. Its
Zurich-based subsidiary is cooperating fully with U.S.
authorities, its statement added.
