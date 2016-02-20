* Australia top avocado consumer outside South, Central
America
* Supplies hit by rain, bushfires, Christmas binge
* Strict quarantine laws mean can import only from New
Zealand
* Prices have soared to as high as A$7 per fruit
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Feb 21 While prices for most Australian
commodities are bumping along the floor, local avocados are
fetching a king's ransom thanks to hostile weather, strict
quarantine laws and a Christmas binge.
Outside South and Central America, where the fruit is
native, Australia has the highest per-capita consumption in the
world, at an annual 3.2 kilogrammes (kg), or about 15 fruits,
according to industry body Avocados Australia.
But while Australian demand for the fruit has been fuelled
by its store of healthy fats, supply has been strangled by heavy
rain and bushfires, and because growers in western Australia,
anticipating a fall in demand after Christmas, exhausted their
stocks to flood the market in the lead-up to the holiday season.
That has sent the price as high as A$7 ($5) per fruit,
compared with just under $1 in the United States and around 1
pound ($1.43) in Britain, prompting some wags in the grocery
trade to tweak their usual warning to burglars to: "No cash or
avocados are kept on premises overnight".
One Mexican food truck in Sydney has resorted to what some
critics say is sacrilege - using bulk-bought frozen avocado in
its nachos and tacos to avoid over-reliance on the volatile
market.
"We were at the mercy of growers and paying through the
roof," said Cantina Mobile owner Stephanie Raco.
Global consumption of avocados, now a $3 billion industry,
has doubled in the last decade, and a third of the 3.8 million
tonne annual harvest is currently traded internationally,
according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of
the United Nations.
But Australia's determination to avoid bringing in pests,
plant disease and weeds, means it takes very few of those.
So far, only neighbouring New Zealand can sell its crop in
Australia, supplying up to 15 percent of domestic demand.
Australia's Department of Agriculture said Mexico and Chile
have pending export applications but declined to give a
timeframe. Such deals can take years of negotiations.
The United States, where demand has jumped from 0.7
kg/person in the 1990s to around 2kg now, has had similar
production problems to Australia, with drought hitting the key
growing state of California.
However, unlike Australia, the U.S. has secured a large
import network from Mexico to Peru and Chile and even as far as
New Zealand to meet demand. Imports have doubled in the last
decade, said Jan DeLyser, the spokeswoman for the California
Avocado Commission.
Mexico, which advertises its products during the primetime
Super Bowl game, is the world's largest exporter and has been
increasing production to keep up with growing global demand.
Michoacán, the largest avocado-producing area in Mexico,
produced 1.2 million tonnes in 2014, a third of global output.
($1 = 1.4094 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.5011 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.6986 pounds)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort. Additional reporting by Adriana
Barrera in MEXICO CITY; Editing by Jane Wardell and Will
Waterman)