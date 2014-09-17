By Carey Gillam
| Sept 17
Sept 17 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on
Wednesday gave final approval to new genetically modified corn
and soybeans developed by Dow AgroSciences that, while heavily
criticized by environmentalists and some farmers, are portrayed
by Dow as an answer to weed resistance problems that limit crop
production.
Approval of the specialty corn and soybeans to be sold as
part of a branded "Enlist Weed Control System" means the traits
could be on the market for the 2015 U.S. planting season,
according to Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical.
Dow is still awaiting approval from the Environmental
Protection Agency for Enlist herbicide, which the genetically
altered Enlist corn and beans are designed to tolerate.
Like the popular Roundup Ready system developed by rival
Monsanto Co., farmers who plant Enlist crops can spray
their fields with Enlist herbicide and kill weeds but not the
crops.
Corn and soybeans containing Monsanto's Roundup Ready trait,
which can tolerate sprayings of Roundup herbicide, make up
roughly 90 percent of U.S. corn and soybean plantings every
spring.
But heavy use of Roundup has triggered an explosion of
herbicide-resistant "super weeds" that are hard for farmers to
fight and which can choke off crop yields.
The prevalence of resistant weeds has more than doubled
since 2009 and so-called "super weeds" now infest roughly 70
million acres of U.S. farmland, according to Dow.
Because weeds have not yet developed resistance to Enlist,
the system addresses the problem.
"Enlist will help farmers increase their productivity to
meet the growing demand for a safe and affordable food supply,"
Tim Hassinger, president of Dow AgroSciences, said in a
statement.
Dow pegs the market opportunity for Enlist at about $1
billion.
Monsanto is also developing a new biotech cropping system.
Enlist combines a 60-year-old herbicide component known as
2,4-D with glyphosate, the chief ingredient in long-used
Roundup.
Opponents say the use of 2,4-D can cause potential health
and environmental problems, including increasing weed
resistance. And they fear the chemical will damage neighboring
farm fields. Fruit and vegetable farmers are particularly
concerned that 2,4-D drift will lead to crop damage. But Dow has
said the Enlist system is safe if properly used.
"The USDA approval of Enlist after such a fundamentally
flawed review process is a slap in the face to farmers," said
Marcia Ishii-Eiteman, senior scientist with Pesticide Action
Network (PAN). "Thousands of farmers have warned USDA of the
crop damage, economic losses and health risks they will face
from pesticide drift, if these 2,4-D resistant seeds hit the
market."
Ishii-Eiteman hinted at a lawsuit, saying PAN would pursue
"legal options" to protect farmers.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)