Oct 15 The Environmental Protection Agency gave
final approval on Wednesday to a new herbicide developed by Dow
AgroSciences that has faced broad opposition, ordering a series
of restrictions to address potential environmental and health
hazards.
EPA said it was applying "first-time-ever restrictions" on
its approval of the herbicide, called Enlist Duo, which is
designed to be used with new genetically modified crops
developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical.
The herbicide was developed by Dow as an answer to severe
weed resistance problems that are limiting crop production
around the country.
EPA said the approval lays out a template of new
requirements for future approvals of herbicides designed for use
with genetically modified crops.
Dow will be required to closely monitor and report to EPA to
ensure that weeds are not becoming resistant to Enlist Duo, the
agency said. As well, EPA is ordering a 30-foot in-field "no
spray" buffer zone around application areas. It has also banned
use when wind speeds are over 15 miles per hour.
Initially, Enlist Duo will be allowed only in Illinois,
Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. EPA will take
public comments until Nov. 14 about approving the product for
use in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri,
Mississippi, Nebraska Oklahoma, Tennessee and North Dakota.
EPA will review its approval of Enlist Duo in six years
rather than the usual 15 years.
The EPA decision comes after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture gave final approval last month to Enlist corn and
soybeans, which have been altered to tolerate being sprayed with
Enlist Duo herbicide. The specialty crops and the herbicide are
to be sold as a branded "Enlist Weed Control System".
Like the popular Roundup Ready system developed by rival
Monsanto Co, farmers who plant Enlist crops can spray
over the crops in their fields with Enlist herbicide and kill
weeds but not the crops.
Heavy use of Roundup herbicide triggered an explosion of
herbicide-resistant "super weeds" that are hard for farmers to
fight and which can choke off crop yields. Such weeds now infest
roughly 70 million acres of U.S. farmland, according to Dow.
Enlist Duo combines a 60-year-old herbicide component known
as 2,4-D with glyphosate, the chief ingredient in Roundup. Using
the 2,4-D in combination with glyphosate should help farmers
kill weeds that are resistant to Roundup, Dow officials say. Dow
pegs the market for Enlist at about $1 billion, and hopes to
start selling the system for the 2015 U.S. spring planting
season.
There has been broad opposition to Enlist Duo. Critics say
use of 2,4-D has been linked to a range of health problems,
including reproductive problems, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and
Parkinson's disease. They also fear the new herbicide could
drift into neighboring farm fields, harming crops there. And
they say that in the long run it will only increase weed
resistance problems.
The EPA received more than 400,000 comments about Enlist
Duo. In one letter, dated June 30, 2014, the Environmental
Working Group nonprofit advocacy organization listed the names
of more than 77,000 people asking EPA to deny approval.
But the EPA said its scientists used "highly conservative
and protective" assumptions to evaluate the human health and
ecological risks of Enlist Duo and that usage as approved will
protect the public, agricultural workers, and endangered
species.
The agency said it evaluated the risks to all age groups,
from infants to the elderly, and took into account exposure
through food, water, pesticide drift, and as a result of use
around homes.
"Our decision reflects sound science... and is protective of
everyone and the environment," said Jim Jones, assistant
administrator for EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution
Prevention.
