Oct 15 The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday gave final approval to a new herbicide developed by Dow AgroSciences that has faced broad opposition, ordering a series of restrictions to address potential environmental and health hazards.

EPA said that it was applying "first-time ever restrictions" to its approval of the new herbicide, called Enlist Duo, which is designed to be used with new genetically modified crops developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical. (Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)