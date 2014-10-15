Oct 15 The Environmental Protection Agency on
Wednesday gave final approval to a new herbicide developed by
Dow AgroSciences that has faced broad opposition, ordering a
series of restrictions to address potential environmental and
health hazards.
EPA said that it was applying "first-time ever restrictions"
to its approval of the new herbicide, called Enlist Duo, which
is designed to be used with new genetically modified crops
developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical.
