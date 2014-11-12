Nov 12 Dow AgroSciences said on Wednesday it
will restrict sales of its new genetically modified corn and
soybeans to prevent them from entering U.S. domestic or
international marketing channels as it awaits import approval
from China.
The move by the agricultural unit of Dow Chemical Co
is aimed at avoiding the type of market turmoil that hit Sygenta
AG and the U.S. grain industry when that company
commercialized its own GMO corn without waiting for import
approval from China.
Dow's new corn and soybean seeds, dubbed Enlist, are
genetically altered to withstand a new herbicide called Enlist
Duo developed by Dow.
Dow AgroSciences said it will go ahead and sell its Enlist
Duo herbicide in 2015, but has decided to sell the new corn only
under strict conditions that include requirements the harvested
corn be fed to livestock on the farm and not sold. The new
Enlist soybeans will only be offered as part of a non-commercial
program that lets a small number of farmers try out the seeds.
China has rejected more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. corn
over the last year because it contained traces of Syngenta corn
called Agrisure Viptera, and several U.S. grain industry players
have sued the company over the lost sales.
Earlier this year, the National Grain & Feed Association
estimated that U.S. farmers had lost more than $1 billion
because of trade disruptions linked to the rejections.
Dow AgroSciences has been awaiting Chinese import approval
for roughly two years, and is not certain when it might be
granted.
