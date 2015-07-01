PARIS, July 1 Livestock feed will surpass
biofuels as the main source of growth in global grain
consumption in the next 10 years as emerging countries consume
more animal protein while lower oil prices and policy changes
end a decade of high demand for crop-based biofuel, the FAO and
OECD said on Wednesday.
In their annual Agricultural Outlook report, the United
Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development confirmed a broad trend
already projected last year of more moderate food commodity
prices due to production gains and less vigorous demand.
Prices of all major agricultural products are set to
decrease in real terms over 2015-2024, although they will remain
above levels seen before a surge in 2007-2008 that heralded a
period of high volatility, the report said.
Within the overall picture of more restrained markets,
partly due to tepid economic growth, a dietary shift towards
animal protein in emerging countries will help meat and dairy
prices outperform crop prices and make livestock feed the main
impetus for extra demand in cereals and oilseeds.
"The major changes in demand are in developing countries,"
the report said. "Rising incomes prompt consumers to diversify
their diets by increasing their consumption of animal protein
relative to starches."
Animal feed demand would account for 70 percent of growth in
world consumption of coarse grains - mainly corn (maize) - in
the next 10 years, double its share in the previous decade when
it lagged the near 40 percent contribution of biofuels.
Coarse grains would in turn represent more than half of an
expected rise of 390 million tonnes to 2.8 billion tonnes in
global use of cereals, which are the most consumed category of
agricultural product, the report said.
The need for more livestock feed would also spur extra
demand for oilseeds, led by soybeans, that yield relatively
high-protein meal. This could benefit Brazil in particular,
which has land resources to expand its soy production.
Brazil was also tipped to see significant growth in biofuel
use, as the government encouraged further ethanol blending, in
contrast to a slowing trend in the United States and Europe.
In trade terms, exports would remain dominated by a small
group of countries, with South American producers notably
expected to help meet protein demand in Asia.
Russia's embargo on food products from Western Europe and
North America, imposed last August, had not significantly
altered the global outlook, although it had changed some trade
flows by generating more South American exports to Russia and
shifting some EU and U.S. exports towards Asia, the report said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Dale Hudson)