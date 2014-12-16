PARIS Dec 16 A weaker euro and tumbling oil prices are improving export prospects and curbing costs for French farmers after a year marked by lower agricultural markets and a Russian food embargo, the head of France's main farm union said on Tuesday.

Tough market conditions coupled with longstanding grievances over taxes and red tape have triggered a wave of protests in recent months by French farmers. Official data published this week estimated that lower prices for grains, fruit and vegetables would keep French farm income below its long-term average this year.

"We have three planets that are aligned with the weaker euro, cheap oil and low interest rates, which should favour an upswing in economic activity," Xavier Beulin, president of the FNSEA told Reuters.

"In the poultry sector, which sells a lot to the Middle East from Brittany, with a euro at $1.35 exporters lose a lot of money but at $1.23 they can make some," he said in an interview.

The decline in oil prices, which on Tuesday fell below $59 a barrel for the first time since May 2009, would also give a boost to farmers who can consume around 100 litres of fuel per hectare annually, he said.

However, farmers were yet to see a knock-on effect from lower energy prices in the cost of fertiliser, which is produced using natural gas, and were still absorbing a 20 percent rise in overall input costs in the past three years, he said.

The outlook for farmers in France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, remained clouded by the Russian embargo and a lack of competitiveness blamed on high social charges and onerous administrative procedures, Beulin said.

While France is less exposed than other EU states in terms of direct exports to Russia, it has felt the knock-on effects of lower prices and surpluses on EU markets.

Pork producers, banned from exporting to Russia since February for health reasons prior to the broader embargo on Western foodstuffs announced in August, have already pointed to a 500 million euro loss. Beulin said French farming as a whole could lose 1 billion euros from the one-year Russian ban.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)