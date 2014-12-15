PARIS Dec 15 Lower prices for grains, fruit and vegetables in France will keep farm income below its long-term average this year in the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, the farm ministry said on Monday.

Falling prices linked to big harvests and the effects of a Russian embargo on Western food products have fuelled protests in recent months by French farmers, who already saw their income fall sharply last year.

In initial projections for 2014, the ministry's statistics service estimated that pre-tax farmer income would on average decrease by 5 percent compared with 2013 to about 24,400 euros.

Average income had fallen by 30 percent last year, halting three years of growth, and the estimate for this year meant farm income would remain below the average of the 2000-2013 period, the data showed.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll in a statement cited "stable" overall results that included contrasting performances depending on the sector and the indicator used.

Data released separately by national statistics agency INSEE on Monday estimated average farmer income after tax would rise 1 percent this year in real terms, with a fall in the cost of energy, fertiliser and livestock feed offsetting a broad decline in market prices.

Farmers specialised in crops were expected to see their pre-tax income drop 44 percent this year to 17,500 euros, as higher harvest production failed to offset a drop in prices, farm ministry data showed.

Fruit growers would see their income decline by 56 percent to 13,400 euros while vegetable and flower growers together see a 5.5 percent decrease to 21,300 euros.

In contrast, winemakers and dairy farmers benefited from an increase both in prices and volumes with income projected to rise 27 percent to 46,200 euros and 28 percent to 30,100 euros respectively.

The income data will further irk crop farmers who already reacted angrily to last year's fall as it coincided with government plans to shift some EU subsidies away from them and towards livestock farmers. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)