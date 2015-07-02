July 2 The White House on Thursday directed the
three U.S. agencies that oversee biotech crop products to
improve and modernize their regulatory "framework" to boost
public confidence in a system that critics call a failure.
The order, announced in a statement by President Barack
Obama's Office of Science and Technology Policy, followed
demands by consumers, food-related organizations and businesses
for tighter U.S. regulation of genetically modified (GMO) crops,
amid a nationwide debate over whether they should be labeled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) proposed a rule in 2008 after being
cited in a government audit for oversight lapses, and after
high-profile GMO contaminations that led to food recalls and
disrupted trade.
But the USDA never finalized that proposal and withdrew it
earlier this year. In recent months, it has been seeking public
input on a new rule.
Biotech crops are regulated through the government's
"coordinated framework" that involves APHIS, the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA).
On Thursday the White House said "the complexity of the
array of regulations and guidance documents developed by the
three Federal agencies ... can make it difficult for the public
to understand how the safety of biotechnology products is
evaluated, and navigating the regulatory process for these
products can be unduly challenging, especially for small
companies."
The administration said it will clarify the roles and
responsibilities of the EPA, USDA, and FDA, and try to develop a
long-term strategy to ensure regulators are well equipped to
assess risks with future biotech products.
The administration also said it was commissioning an
independent analysis of the future for biotech products.
"Reform of the badly outdated system for reviewing GMO crops
and other products is long overdue," Scott Faber, senior vice
president of the Environmental Working Group, said in a
statement.
The Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), whose members
include GMO crop developers, said it welcomed a path toward more
efficient and transparent approvals of new products.
"We look forward to reviewing the proposal in more detail and
working with the administration on this moving forward," Matt
O'Mara, BIO vice president, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Richard Chang)