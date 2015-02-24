BARCELONA, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Among
Ghana's small-scale farmers, there's a saying that if your cocoa
crop fails, you may as well go back and tend your oil palm.
That's because oil palm is more resistant to pests and
diseases, and provides a regular harvest throughout the year -
as long as it is looked after properly, which is rare, according
to Rosemary Addico who runs a programme supporting farmers.
Her organisation, Solidarid, is working to get hundreds of
Ghanaian small-scale farmers certified by the Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), which Addico hopes will boost their
yields and profits.
To achieve this, they must first be brought together in
groups of between 25 and 100 growers.
"If they are not in groups, we can't train them and no one
wants to invest in them. This way, they get better prices for
their crops and higher incomes," Addico said.
Many individual farmers who grow the fruit that makes palm
oil - which is used in fuel and consumer goods from cereals to
cosmetics worldwide - produce only around half the industry
average of oil per hectare.
That is because of inferior-quality seeds and poor
management of their trees. Yet they still supply around 35 to 40
percent of palm oil globally.
As a growing number of multinational companies scrutinise
their supply chains and commit to using only palm oil produced
in a way that does not clear forests for new plantations or
exploit workers, small-scale growers who cannot provide the
right guarantees could lose out, experts fear.
That has sparked interest in helping them improve their
methods and boost their harvests.
GROWTH POTENTIAL
Biswaranjan Sen, Unilever's vice president for chemicals
procurement, calculates that if the world's 4.5 million small
growers doubled their harvests to 4 tonnes of oil per hectare,
they alone could meet the projected increase in global demand
for palm oil, from 60 million tonnes a year today to 78 million
by 2020.
"The benefits would be that, technically speaking, you don't
need fresh land and therefore the whole tussle about
deforestation versus development goes away," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Small-scale growers would earn more from the same amount of
land, giving their families a better quality of life, he added.
"The challenge is that a lot of this has to do with getting
the right agricultural practices to the smallholders - in many
cases, helping them to replant," he noted.
Sen, who also co-chairs the RSPO board, said Unilever is
seeking to partner with governments in palm oil-producing
nations, donor agencies, non-profit groups and plantation
companies to develop a system that enables poor farmers to
replace their palms with higher-yielding varieties.
The problem is it takes three to four years for new trees to
produce fruit and six to seven years before they reach full
output, Sen said.
"There has to be a way of funding this, to sustain the
smallholder over the next four to six years so they can see the
benefits," he added.
Jan Maarten Dros, coordinator of Solidaridad's international
palm oil programme, said upfront investment is needed because
small-scale farmers lack the capital and assets to swap their
old trees for new, and keep going financially until they mature.
"There a lot of barriers to overcome," he said.
'THEM AND US'
One problem in major palm-oil producers Indonesia and
Malaysia, as well as in West Africa, is that the mills where the
palm fruit is processed into oil do not have contractual
relationships with small growers.
That gives the companies running the mills little incentive
to invest in helping farmers produce more.
"Historically there has been a 'them and us' situation in
Indonesia and Malaysia," said Simon Lord, group director for
sustainability with New Britain Palm Oil Limited (NBPOL). "But I
think that is changing now, and companies like Unilever are
beginning to understand some of the problems."
NBPOL, which operates mainly in Papua New Guinea, has
applied a different model for decades, providing the farmers it
buys from with high-quality seed, soft loans for tools, and
agronomic advice. Farmers don't pay back loans until trees start
producing fruit.
"We have regarded them as 'our' smallholders, and since the
beginning we have always collected the crop - there are no
middlemen in Papua New Guinea - and trust has built up," Lord
said.
Given the fragmented nature of the industry elsewhere, the
best solution may be to have companies come together with
growers and authorities across a region and jointly agree to
promote practices that will support small-scale farmers, said
Solidaridad's Dros.
His organisation has done this in Honduras and Colombia, he
said. Other trials, involving the RSPO, major firms and donors,
are underway or planned in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.
Finding a long-term answer to smallholders' problems
involves demonstrating good growing and harvesting practices on
plots in the field, and providing them with better seeds and
tools. It also means training them in business skills so they
can keep their books and plan for the next 25 years, Dros said.
"We need to do a lot of institution building if these
growers are to be part of the global market," he added.
LOW PRICES, SMARTER GAME?
As the level of industry commitment to sustainable palm oil
has soared in the past 18 months, however, palm oil prices have
sunk alongside crude oil.
This may benefit forests as big producers put plantation
expansion plans on hold. But it raises the question of whether
they will be prepared to invest in smallholders as their profits
are squeezed.
Still, in an era when "the idea that they can rush off and
clear more forest is anathema to their customers", companies
will need to find a smarter way to move ahead, said Scott
Poynton, founder and executive director of The Forest Trust.
Helping small growers harvest more from their land is no
longer a philanthropic choice for the big Asian palm oil
producers such as Musim Mas, Wilmar International and Golden
Agri-Resources, he added.
As they strive to meet promises to supply deforestation-free
palm oil, "there is a real business case for it", Poynton said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering)