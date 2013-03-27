BRIEF-Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 pct in March, up 5.9 pct in 2017
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
March 26 Agrium Inc : * Says proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. has advised its clients to vote
for all 12 of agrium's director nominees * Glass Lewis says co's mgmt has argued a more compelling case in favor of maintaining its strategy than the case argued by dissident investor jana
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Decades of conflict have left southeast Turkey mired in poverty
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.