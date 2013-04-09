BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
April 9 Agrium Inc : * Jana says Agrium's shareholder vote tainted by last minute vote
revocations * Jana says plan to pursue all remedies on vote switching; vote buying * Agrium shares down 2 percent on the TSX, as Jana appears to concede that none of its nominees have been elected to Agrium board * Jana says as Agrium's top shareholder it intends to stay just as vocal
outside a proxy contest as they were within it * Agrium confirms that its slate 12 nominees has been elected, defeating Jana slate * Agrium says results speak for themselves, results will stand up to any scrutiny * Agrium says Jana's claim that it had two seats was always pure speculation; says Jana loss was "fair and square"
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.