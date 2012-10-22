TORONTO Oct 22 Canadian fertilizer maker and
agricultural goods retailer Agrium Inc said on
Monday its board plans to double its annual dividend payout.
The move, announced just as the company completed a C$900
million ($908.4 million) share buyback, comes in the face of
pressure from its largest shareholder Jana Partners LLC, which
wants the company to explore options to boost shareholder value.
The hedge fund, which owns about 4.0 percent of the Calgary,
Alberta-based company, also wants Agrium to improve disclosure,
reduce operating costs and working capital and address some
corporate costs.
Agrium said on Monday it intends to double its dividend to
$2 a share on an annualized basis and move to a quarterly
payment schedule from a semiannual payout, as of the next
scheduled dividend in January.