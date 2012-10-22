* Company under pressure from biggest shareholder
* Dividend yield now just behind rival Potash Corp
Oct 22 Canadian fertilizer maker and
agricultural goods retailer Agrium Inc said on
Monday it plans to double the annual dividend, marking its third
increase to the payout in less than a year.
The move, announced as the company completed a C$900 million
($908 million) share buyback, comes amid pressure from its
largest shareholder, Jana Partners LLC, which wants Agrium to
explore options to boost shareholder value.
Jana has been pushing for a split of the fertilizer
company's wholesale and retail division, but Agrium has stood
its ground, arguing that its integrated business model benefits
shareholders.
"It's definitely a positive," Lazard Capital Markets analyst
Edlain Rodriguez said of the dividend increase. "I think Agrium
recognized that it has to return more cash to shareholders, and
to us this is just the beginning of it."
Agrium is a major producer of nitrogen fertilizers. It also
produces potash- and phosphate-based nutrients used to boost
crop yields. In addition, the company owns the biggest network
of farm retail stores in the United States that sell seed,
chemicals and fertilizer.
The Jana hedge fund, which owns about 4 percent of the
Calgary, Alberta-based company, also wants Agrium to improve
disclosure, reduce operating costs and working capital and
address some corporate costs.
"The increased dividend and C$900 million substantial issuer
bid are an indication of our confidence that our integrated
business model will continue to deliver strong results for the
benefit of shareholders," Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson
said in a statement.
A spokesman for Jana could not immediately be reached.
Agrium said it intends to double its dividend to $2 a share
on an annualized basis and move to a quarterly payment schedule
from a semiannual payout, as of the next scheduled dividend in
January.
The move gives Agrium a dividend yield of 1.9 percent,
comparing its annual dividend against its closing stock price on
Friday, just behind that of rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
but ahead of other North American fertilizer
peers, said Ben Isaacson, analyst at Scotia Capital, in a note
to clients.
Agrium shares rose 0.3 percent in early trading in New York
and Toronto.
The company said it bought back about 8.72 million shares
for roughly C$103 a share as part of its repurchase plan, and
the amount represents some 6 percent of the company's
outstanding stock.
Agrium reports third-quarter earnings on Nov. 7.