By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 6 Two influential
Canadian farm groups will urge the country's Competition Bureau
to scale back Agrium Inc's proposed purchase of
Viterra Inc assets, saying Agrium might become too
powerful in the sale of fertilizer and other crop supplies.
In a C$6.1 billion ($5.9 billion) deal, global commodities
giant Glencore International PLC will buy Viterra,
Canada's biggest grain handler, this summer, pending regulatory
approval.
It will then sell off some of Viterra's parts to farm
retailer and fertilizer producer Agrium and to privately owned
Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.
The takeover itself faces little opposition from farmers,
some of whom relish the global marketing muscle Glencore would
bring to the Canadian Prairies.
Agrium's role has struck a nerve, however, as it would
purchase 232 Viterra farm-supply outlets in a package worth
C$1.15 billion, becoming the dominant Canadian retail seller of
fertilizer, seed and chemicals.
One group, the Western Canadian Wheat Growers, plans to ask
the Competition Bureau to force Agrium to divest some outlets in
areas where there would be little competition for farmers'
dollars as a result of the deal.
"Within a certain radius, there's got to be good
competition," said Wheat Growers' Executive Director Blair
Rutter.
Some towns have only Agrium- and Viterra-owned outlets, and
the Competition Bureau should also look at which independent
dealers are supplied by Agrium to get a clear picture of how
much competition there is, especially in southern Alberta,
Rutter said.
Agrium already operates 65 Canadian stores under the Crop
Production Services (CPS) banner, and is the top farm retail
supplier in the United States.
For Wild Rose Agricultural Producers, the largest farmer
group in Alberta, Agrium's potential dual role as Canada's
biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer and its largest farm
supplier creates the most concern.
By adding Viterra's minority stake in the Canadian
Fertilizers Ltd plant at M edicine Hat, Alberta, Agrium
would own 53 percent of Canadian ammonia production capacity,
and 49 percent of urea production capacity, according to
consultant Informa Economics, which reviewed the takeover for
the Saskatchewan government last month.
"That's the real concerning part, having that much ownership
of the fertilizer part causing us trouble down the road," said
Lynn Jacobson, a farmer and president of Wild Rose, which plans
to ask the bureau to scale back Agrium's purchase.
Kevin Helash, Agrium's regional manager of retail for Canada
and the Pacific Northwest, said there will still be plenty of
farm-supply competition since the cost of opening a store is as
little as C$150,000.
Agrium competitors would still make up two-thirds of the
market, he said.
The Competition Bureau has already said it won't block
Glencore's takeover of Viterra, but has not yet ruled on the
side deals with Agrium and Richardson.
The Canadian government will decide in a separate process
whether Glencore's takeover of Viterra is of net benefit to
Canada.
The Grain Growers of Canada sees a legitimate competition
concern about Agrium, but only in some pockets of the Prairies,
said Executive Director Richard Phillips.
"Ninety percent of what Agrium is doing will be fine with
producers," he said, adding the group will not make a submission
to the bureau.
GROW, a group of independent farm-supply dealers, sees
Agrium's potential new clout as mostly positive, since its
expertise is in crop inputs rather than grain-handling, said
general manager Greg McDonald.
But McDonald said farm suppliers are nervous about Agrium's
strength in the wholesale production of nitrogen-based
fertilizer. Potentially, Agrium could supply its own stores more
cheaply than it would sell to competitors, he said.
"We're a bit concerned when one of your big suppliers also
becomes one of your biggest competitors," McDonald said.
Agrium will continue to run its wholesale and retail
operations separately, Helash said.
"We do have to look every one of our customers in the eye
and say, 'we're selling to you competitively'."
Agrium is the No. 3 nitrogen producer globally, and faces
stiff wholesale competition in Canada from the world's biggest
maker of the crop nutrient, Yara International ASA.
"The pond is not Western Canada for nitrogen production and
supply," Helash said. "We believe the pond is global."
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
scheduled to report on the Glencore takeover of Viterra on
Thursday. Under the deal, Glencore would acquire Viterra's
grain-handling and storage assets in Australia and sell off 17
farm-supply outlets there to Agrium.
Glencore's takeover of Viterra is expected to close by the
end of July.