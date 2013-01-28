UPDATE 11-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
Jan 28 Agrium Inc , the biggest U.S. retail seller of farm products to farmers, expects to receive regulatory approval to buy most of Viterra's farm retail business from Glencore International Plc by the end of the second quarter.
Agrium is awaiting approval from competition authorities in Canada and Australia, said Agrium's senior director of retail strategy Jeff Tarsi at an analyst event in New York.
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with official confirmation of death toll, quotes)