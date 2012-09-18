GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
Sept 18 Agrium Inc expects to complete its purchase of the bulk of Viterra Inc's Canadian and Australian farm supply stores by the end of 2012 or early 2013, Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Tuesday.
Agrium is buying the stores, which sell seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers, from Glencore International Plc, which is likely to first complete its takeover of Viterra this month, Wilson said.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund