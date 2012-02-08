* Q4 net profit $1.20/shr vs $0.86 a year earlier
* Adjusted EPS $2.34; Wall St forecast $1.99
* Sales rose 32 pct to $3.18 bln
* U.S.-listed shares up 3.3 percent in early trading
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Feb 8 Agrium Inc
reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday,
sending its shares up 3.3 percent in early trading, as higher
crop prices led to stronger demand for the seeds, fertilizers
and other agricultural products that the Canadian company sells.
Agrium and its competitors have benefited in recent years
from strong grain prices and increased food demand from emerging
economies. The company quadrupled its semi-annual dividend
payout recently following a steady steam of strong results.
That trend continued on Wednesday as the Calgary,
Alberta-based company said its fourth-quarter net income
increased to $193 million, or $1.20 a share, from $135 million,
or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding an impairment charge and other one-time items,
Agrium said earnings were $2.34 a share. Analysts on average had
forecast $1.99, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, a major producer of nitrogen-based fertilizers
like ammonia and urea, is also the largest North American
retailer of agricultural inputs such as seeds, nutrients and
crop protection chemicals.
Agrium's better than expected performance in the quarter was
largely driven by strength in bulk sales of nitrogen-based crop
nutrients. This bodes well for rival CF Industries, which
is another large player in this sector. Shares of CF, which is
set to report results next week, rose 1.5 percent in early
trading.
SALES SOAR
Agrium's quarterly sales rose 32 percent to $3.18 billion,
helped also by the acquisition of the retail operations of
Landmark Australia.
Analysts also view Agrium's 53 percent jump in seed sales at
the retail level as a positive for Monsanto, the world's
largest seed company. Shares of Monsanto rose slightly in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The underlying fundamentals for the agriculture sector
remain strong as crop inventory levels for most crops remain
well below normal levels and in some cases are critically low,"
Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said in a release.
Sales at Agrium's wholesale fertilizer arm, which produces
nitrogen, phosphate and potash-based nutrients, rose 25 percent,
while earnings jumped 64 percent on the back of higher realized
selling prices and improved margins.
Agrium shares rose $2.55 to $83.75 on Wednesday morning on
the New York Stock Exchange, while its Toronto-listed shares
rose C$2.17 to C$83.27.
CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK
While global macroeconomic uncertainty spurred a pullback in
grain prices toward the end of the fourth quarter, hurting both
fertilizer demand and pricing, Agrium said it remains optimistic
entering the big spring planting season in North America.
Corn prices are staying strong and analysts believe that
this will lead to greater corn acreage this year. This is good
news for Agrium as the crop typically needs large amounts of
nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Agrium was cautious on the outlook for potash demand,
however, noting that Chinese and Indian inventories of the
nutrient were higher than normal for this time of year. The two
Asian countries are among the world's largest importers of the
nutrient.
"A number of potash producers have indicated they have
lowered their operating rates given the recent slowdown in
demand, however a seasonal pickup in demand is expected in the
coming months given the continuation of strong crop prices," the
company said.
Potash Corp , the world's largest producer
of its namesake nutrient, recently shut down potash production
temporarily at three of its mines, due to the slump in demand.