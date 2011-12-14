Dec 14 Agrium Inc plans to spend about $1.5 billion to increase its potash production capacity by 50 percent, as it looks to gain from continued strength in crop prices.

The company also said it would quadruple its semi-annual dividend to $0.225 per share.

With the expansion at the Vanscoy facility in Saskatchewan, Canada, Agrium's full capacity will rise to 3 million tonnes.

Agrium expects to complete the project in the second half of 2014.

The company, which owns the biggest farm-products retail network in North America, said last month that recent global economic uncertainty has not dented strong drivers supporting demand in agricultural markets.