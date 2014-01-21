Jan 20 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
said its fourth quarter earnings from continuing
operations will be at the lower end of its guidance due to lower
sales prices.
The company cited lower-than-expected sales prices in
wholesale nutrients and reduced domestic sales volumes of
potash, partly due to issues faced with rail shipments.
Agrium had said it expected to earn between 80 cents per
share to $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter.
Analysts on an average expect earnings of 99 cents per share
in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had warned in November that uncertainty in
fertilizer markets caused several buyers to delay crop nutrient
purchases.
Agrium also expects to record a one-time adjustment of $250
million relating to the Viterra Agri-business deal. A goodwill
impairment of $200 million in its Landmark unit is also expected
in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$104.37 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.