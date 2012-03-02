March 2 Agrium Inc said
it started construction of a new facility in New Madrid,
Missouri, which will double annual production capacity at the
project.
The company will spend $28 million for building the facility
at its unit Agrium Advanced Technologies and is expected to be
completed by the third quarter of 2012.
The expansion is expected to increase ESN production
capacity by 136,000 tonnes at the New Madrid facility.
Agrium Advanced Technologies' ESN is a nitrogen-based
fertilizer designed for higher yields.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium is a major producer of
nitrogen-based fertilizers like ammonia and urea and also the
largest North American retailer of agricultural inputs such as
seeds, nutrients and crop protection chemicals.