By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 9 Agrium Inc, a Canadian
fertilizer producer and retailer, reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday, driven by
a robust performance by its farm-supply stores and its
nitrogen-based crop-nutrient business.
The company, North America's biggest farm-products retailer,
said early spring weather in Canada and the United States
boosted sales of fertilizers, crop-protection products and
seeds, resulting in a 35 percent increase at its retail stores.
It forecast a range for earnings for the first half of the
year whose midpoint exceeds the current average forecast of
analysts who cover the company.
The outlook was in contrast to a lackluster forecast issued
by Potash Corp, a larger fertilizer producer whose
revenue depends more on demand for potash and phosphate-based
nutrients.
"This goes to show that Agrium's retail and nitrogen
segments remain more stable during uncertain market conditions,"
wrote Altacorp Capital analyst John Chu in a note to clients.
Even so, the shares dropped more than 2 percent as grain
prices slipped ahead of a U.S. government crop report on
Thursday, while operational issues in Argentina and Eygpt also
weighed on the stock price. The stock ha s risen more than 20
percent this year despite a pullback in the sector this week.
While nitrogen-based fertilizers did well on the retail
level, lower sales volumes for potash and phosphate-based
nutrients held back Agrium's wholesale business. In addition, an
unplanned outage at its Carseland nitrogen plant in Alberta
thinned production.
That said, the wholesale segment benefited from higher
realized prices and volumes for nitrogen-based ammonia and urea.
Agrium, already the dominant farm products retailer in the
United States, has now set its sights on winning the same status
within Canada.
Earlier this year, Agrium agreed to acquire the majority of
Viterra Inc's retail network in Canada as part of a side
deal to Glencore International PLC's C$6.1 billion bid
for the grain handler.
ROSY OUTLOOK
Excluding one-time items, the Calgary-based company forecast
earnings per share of between $5.50 and $6.10 for the first half
of 2012. The mid-point is $5.80 a share, which exceeds the
current Wall Street forecast of $5.67 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding a pretax loss on natural gas hedging and pretax
share-based payment expenses, first-quarter earnings were $210
million, or $1.32 a share.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 99 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales rose 23 percent to $3.63 billion, topping
the average forecast of $2.98 billion,.
On a net basis, first-quarter profit dropped to $155
million, or 97 cents a share, from $171 million, or $1.09, a
year earlier.
PROMISING SIGNS IN EYGPT
Agrium said it was still working with Egyptian authorities
on resuming operations at the MOPCO nitrogen facility, in which
it owns a 26 percent interest. The plant shut down in November
2011 because of civil unrest in the North African country.
"There are some promising signs on this front and we remain
cautiously optimistic that the facility will be allowed to
restart in the near future," said Chief Executive Mike Wilson
said during a conference call.
Wilson said an accrual for the potential of higher gas costs
in Argentina also weighed on first-quarter results.
The Argentine government recently imposed a tariff on
industrial users of natural gas, a decree that companies are
challenging in court.
Agrium owns a 50 percent interest in Argentina's Profertil
S.A., which operates nitrogen production and storage facilities
in the South American country. Its partner is YPF,
Argentina's biggest oil company. The government recently seized
control of YPF from Spain's Repsol.
The decision to nationalize YPF is not expected to affect
Profertil, Agrium said on Wednesday, though the government has
appointed a replacement for YPF's representative on the
Profertil board.
Shares fell 2.4 percent to $82.51 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, while its Toronto-listed shares
fell 2.1 percent to C$82.66.