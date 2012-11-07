Nov 7 The biggest shareholder in Agrium Inc
, Jana Partners, said on Wednesday that the
fertilizer company's weaker than expected quarterly earnings
underscore the need for change.
"Most notably, this quarter's performance, and today's share
price reaction, highlight that Agrium's strong retail business
remains subject to the cyclicality of its commodity-driven
wholesale business, despite the absence of any quantifiable
benefits to shareholders from this combination," said Jana
managing partner Barry Rosenstein, in an email to Reuters.
Jana has since May urged Agrium to spin off its retail
division and make other improvements.