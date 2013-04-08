* Jana eyeing breakup of fertilizer company
* Deadline for most forms of voting passed on Friday
* Agrium shares up nearly 2 percent in Toronto
April 8 Jana Partners LLC said on Monday that it
believed two of its five candidates garnered enough votes to
join Agrium Inc's 12-member board, but the
Canadian fertilizer company said it expected to prevail.
Jana, Agrium's biggest shareholder, said candidates Barry
Rosenstein and David Bullock looked to be successful. Agrium
plans to release the election results at its annual general
meeting in Calgary, Alberta, on Tuesday.
Jana, which holds a 7.5 percent stake in Agrium, is pressing
it to consider spinning off its farm retail division, make
better use of capital and cut retail costs.
The proxy battle is the latest attempt by a shareholder to
shake up a Canadian board after Pershing Square's ouster of
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's chief executive officer
last year. Unlike CP, however, Agrium has seen strong stock
appreciation and earnings results.
Agrium said it favors the status quo and highlights the
steep rise in its share price as evidence that it is on the
right track.
Jana said it was basing its prediction of the election
results on the number of votes it believes Rosenstein and
Bullock have received and the typical turnout for contested
Canadian board elections, although it conceded that only Agrium
knows the outcome so far.
"There is no good reason why the full board cannot work with
a small number of new directors," said Rosenstein, Jana's
managing partner. "There is also no harm that can come from
hearing our opinions on matters where we disagree."
Jana estimated that Agrium shareholders cast about 59
million votes on the activist's proxy for one or more of its
candidates. The company has roughly 149.4 million shares
outstanding.
About 83 million shares were voted at Agrium's last
shareholder meeting in May 2012. That vote, however, was not
contested, and turnout at this year's election is likely to be
significantly higher.
"Agrium remains very confident it will prevail in the proxy
contest and notes that Jana is speculating and spreading
misinformation," a company spokesman said. "In addition, Jana
has been in contact with shareholders over the weekend."
The deadline for voting by Internet, telephone or fax passed
on Friday, but Jana said Agrium's meeting rules allowed it to
extend the voting deadline without public notice. The company
has contacted some shareholders since the deadline, asking them
to switch votes away from Rosenstein and Bullock, Jana said.
Agrium has not given any indication that it may extend the
voting deadline ahead of the meeting. Shareholders can also vote
at the meeting in person.
Agrium shares were up 1.7 percent at C$99.43 in Toronto and
rose 1.5 percent to $97.50 in New York.