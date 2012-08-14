Aug 14 Agrium Inc , North
America's biggest retail supplier of farm products and services,
moved to fend off pressure from activist investor Jana Partners
LLC by saying the company will not spin off its retail
operations.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday that U.S.
hedge fund Jana Partners has bought a large stake in Agrium, in
a move to pressure the Canadian fertilizer company to cut costs
and spin off its farm retail distribution arm.
"Agrium's board has carefully evaluated the idea of spinning
off retail and has unanimously determined that it is contrary to
the best interests of the company and its shareholders," Agrium
Chief Executive Michael Wilson said in a statement.
Wilson said that spinning off retail operations would expose
Agrium shareholders to "substantial risk with no sustainable
benefit," and the company will not be pursuing it.
Jana has added to a stake now worth nearly 5 percent of the
$15 billion company since June, making it the biggest
shareholder of Agrium, and the purchase will be disclosed in a
regulatory filing later this week, the Wall Street Journal said
in its online edition.
Based in Calgary, Alberta, Agrium is one of the world's top
producers of nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea and ammonia,
and is also the biggest retail seller of farm products like
fertilizer, crop chemicals and seed in the United States.