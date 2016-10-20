BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Investor advisory company Glass Lewis said on Thursday that it recommended Agrium Inc shareholders support a proposed merger with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, saying that it would create a bigger, more diversified company.
The recommendation follows Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommending support for the merger from investors in each company last week. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures