Feb 6 Agrium Inc, the Canadian farm
retail and fertilizer company, announced several changes to its
retail management ranks on Thursday, just over a month after
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro took the top job.
Richard Gearhead, a senior vice president of Agrium and
president of its retail operations, will retire March 31 and be
replaced by current Chief Financial Officer Steve Dyer, the
company said.
Agrium also promoted Tom Warner to president of North
America retail and Jeff Tarsi to vice president retail
international.