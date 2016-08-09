(Adds union official's comment, background on incident)
TORONTO Aug 9 Agrium Inc's operations
at its Vanscoy potash mine in the province of Saskatchewan could
be halted for days, a union official said on Tuesday, the day
after a worker was injured.
An Agrium spokesman said in a statement that the company was
working on a plan to restart the western Canadian facility and
did not expect any "material disruption." Agrium gave no
timeline for resuming operations at the mine.
A worker was injured Monday and is in critical condition in
the hospital, said Darrin Kruger, president of United Steel
Workers union's Local 7552 division.
Kruger said the incident was under investigation by a
provincial workplace safety body and that the facility was
expected to reopen after that concludes.
A Saskatchewan spokeswoman said the province does not
comment on open investigations and has no standard timeline for
them.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg,
Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)