Aug 23 An Agrium Inc worker has been injured at the Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash mine, a union official said on Tuesday, less than two weeks after another died of work-related injuries at the same mine.

Union president Darrin Kruger said the incident happened on Sunday, and production at the potash mine, which can generate 7,000 tonnes per day, remains shut.

Agrium could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)