Sept 23 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said potash volumes are expected to be about 30 percent lower than normal in the current quarter.

The company said wholesale nitrogen and phosphate sales volumes are expected to be down 20 and 30 percent, respectively,

and customer demand has been delayed across all three nutrients for the quarter ending September.

Soft nutrient prices, combined with lower sales volumes, are expected to hurt third-quarter wholesale results across all three nutrients, the company said.

Potash prices have slipped since mid-summer, when the biggest global producer Uralkali OAO quit its export partnership with Belaruskali and said it would seek to maximize sales volumes.

Agrium raised its dividend by 50 percent to $3.00 per share.