Sept 23 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
said potash volumes are expected to be about 30 percent
lower than normal in the current quarter.
The company said wholesale nitrogen and phosphate sales
volumes are expected to be down 20 and 30 percent, respectively,
and customer demand has been delayed across all three
nutrients for the quarter ending September.
Soft nutrient prices, combined with lower sales volumes, are
expected to hurt third-quarter wholesale results across all
three nutrients, the company said.
Potash prices have slipped since mid-summer, when the
biggest global producer Uralkali OAO quit its export
partnership with Belaruskali and said it would seek to maximize
sales volumes.
Agrium raised its dividend by 50 percent to $3.00 per share.