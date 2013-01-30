BRIEF-Altur Investissement buys 10% stake in Completude
* BUYS 10% STAKE IN COMPLETUDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects North American potash producers to strike a deal with Indian importers in February or March, ending a long standoff, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.
Agrium, along with rivals Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and Mosaic Co sell potash to off-shore markets through the jointly owned Canpotex Ltd.
* Eltel AB sees annual growth of Eltel's core business of 2-4%, including selective acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: